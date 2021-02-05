🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and seven more deaths. The death count is now at 654.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 23,292 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 12,638 cases and 370 deaths; Monroe County has 8,765 cases and 249 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed there were 4,688 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 861,674.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Through Feb. 6: 2,121,100 doses of the vaccine will have been allocated/received by providers.

1,096,525 first doses will have been allocated.

918,210 of the first doses will have been administered.

1,024,575 second doses will have been allocated.

246,390 of the second doses will have been administered.

Through Feb. 4: 1,164,600 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

There are 671,820 people who have received one dose (partially covered).

There are 246,390 people who have received two doses (fully covered).

The math results in 1,164,600 doses administered to 918,210 people.

All of the locations that received vaccine and how much they have received can be found on the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution web page.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 3,138 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 653 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,100 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 22–Jan. 28, stood at 9.3%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, there were 138 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 22,239 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 98,906 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,678,224 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 63,968 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,396 cases among employees, for a total of 76,364 at 1,551 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 11,600 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 23,593 of our total cases are among health care workers.