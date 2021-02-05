🔊 Listen to this

State police released this photo of a vehicle sought in connection with Kevin DenDulk’s death.

A man from Sugarloaf Township charged with fleeing the scene after striking a construction worker who died on Interstate-81 waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday.

Zachary Gerbino, 27, appeared before District Judge James M. Dixon where he waived charges of accidents involving death and tampering or fabricating evidence to Luzerne County Court. Gerbino remains free on $25,000 bail.

State police at Hazleton allege Gerbino was traveling north in a 2005 Hyundai Accent on I-81 when he struck Kevin DenDulk, 30, of Royersford, Montgomery County, at about 1:15 a.m. on Aug. 1.

DunDulk was part of a construction crew when he was struck by the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police allege Gerbino fled the scene in his vehicle that was damaged in the accident.

Court documents say a video surveillance camera from 4th Street Pub in West Hazleton helped identify Gerbino, who was seen at the bar around 12:30 a.m. on July 31.

Gerbino’s vehicle was in the process of being disassembled when it was found at Gerbino’s residence, court records say.

A civil lawsuit filed against Gerbino on behalf of DunDulk’s estate and family alleges he consumed multiple alcoholic beverages at the 4th Street Pub before the fatal accident.

The suit, filed by attorneys Neil T. O’Donnell and Gerald W. Gaughan, says Gerbino crossed into the non-travel lane in a work zone at an unsafe rate of speed and struck DenDulk, who was thrown 30 feet in the air.