WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police released a picture of a man they say passed counterfeit cash at Dollar General on Thursday.

Police said the unknown man twice entered the store paying for items with counterfeit bills. The store was notified of the counterfeit cash totaling $500 by PNC Bank.

Police said the following serial numbers were passed B10896585B, B16786137A and B40144815B.

Police believe the man also used counterfeit bills in Wilkes-Barre City and Dunmore.

Anyone who can identify the man in the picture or had similar incidents with the serial numbers is asked to call Wilkes-Barre Township police at 570-606-4791, by text 570-760-0215 or by email [email protected]