🔊 Listen to this

Patrick Kernan has your P.M. Update on the stories we’re working on for Saturday’s e-edition.

Although the demand for COVID-19 vaccines now far exceeds the supply, Pennsylvania is working to convince those hesitating to take the shot when it becomes available.

And 0n a positive note, For the first time in three months, all of 41 Luzerne County ZIP codes on Friday reported fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 in a single week.

All that and much more.