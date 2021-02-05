New nonprofit aims to support independent restaurants while feeding the community

WILKES-BARRE — Fork Over Love, a new area nonprofit focused on feeding our neighbors by helping small, local restaurants, held its first meal distribution last week in the parking lot of Corpus Christi Church in West Pittston.

The group distributed 300 takeout meals purchased from Pazzo, Marianacci’s, and Valenti’s.

Fork Over Love hopes to act as a bridge between independent restaurants and the growing number of neighbors in need. The organization raises funds to pay small, locally-owned restaurants that have been suffering financially, to provide takeout dinners for their surrounding neighborhoods. Qualifying restaurants are paid $10 for each dinner and the meals are packaged and delivered to a central community distribution point.

“Fork Over Love is a natural extension of how every human being needs to feel rooted, safe, and secure in order to thrive. Food is an important part of that. The pandemic has shown us that traditional solutions no longer solve age-old problems. Food security has taken on new meaning for everyone — from restaurant owners and staff, to the newly unemployed, to stressed out parents, and anxious frontline workers. The comfort of a hot meal is more important than ever,” founder Tracey Selingo said.

The concept is simple: Fork Over Love is seeking to distribute meals to our community by partnering with restaurants who are eager to keep their staff working. The group hopes to raise enough funds to keep the community fed and local restaurants in business.

To help accomplish her goal, Selingo assembled a group of local women, all with different strengths, but one common goal — helping the local community thrive. All strong advocates of the community, the Fork Over Love board includes Ruth Corcoran, CEO of Corcoran Communications and previous owner of Cork Bar & Restaurant; Elizabeth Graham, COO of Riggs Asset Management Company, Inc., Lindsay Griffin, Executive Vice President & COO of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber; Carolyn McLaughlin-Smith, Senior Benefits Consultant at Creative Benefits; Melissa Parente, Community Advocate, and Bette Cox Saxton, the former CEO of Maternal & Family Health.

‘On board immediately’

“When Tracey first approached me with the idea for Fork Over Love, I was on board immediately,” Corcoran said. “As a former restaurant owner and owner of other small local businesses, I know the struggles we all faced this past year and the importance of our local businesses to the overall wellbeing of our community. Tracey’s idea of utilizing restaurants in need to help feed our community is ingenious. Together, we can all thrive. ”

Food insecurity in our region is at all-time highs due to the economic impact of the pandemic on area businesses and the workforce. There are many families who may be falling through the cracks with getting assistance or may be hesitant to ask for help. Fork Over Love wants to reach out to neighborhoods in every corner of the community to ensure no one goes hungry.

“Food insecurity is not new in our region but the impact of COVID has driven up unemployment numbers and the demand for food even higher,” Saxton said. “Fork Over Love is a small non-profit with a big vision and a simple solution of supporting restaurants and feeding our neighbors. There is no question with the connections and collaborations this organization is establishing there will be a profound impact moving forward in our community.”

Seeking partners

Fork Over Love is seeking restaurants to partner in providing 50 too 100 dinners or more on a mutually agreed upon date and time. Several restaurants may be needed for each location. They are also seeking organizations with adequate facilities to host distribution, as well as volunteers. Finally, and most importantly, Fork Over Love is in need of donations to fill this important need in our community. Applications for restaurants, distribution sites, volunteers, and donations can all be found on at forkoverlove.org. Donations in any amount are most appreciated with the website asking donors how many plates can you fill? Those in need of a warm meal can find information on upcoming dinners as well.

When fully operational, distribution points will rotate throughout different neighborhoods as restaurants and sites are added. There will be two food distributions on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. One in the parking lot of Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, with takeout meals from Agolino’s, Marianacci’s, and Valenti’s. A second in the parking lot in front of Building Blocks Learning Center’s Wilkes-Barre Center, 1082 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre, with takeout meals from The Café. Meals are free to the community, whether individuals can pay it forward or not. While reserving a meal is not required, it is preferred. People who reserve their meals will receive them. To reserve a meal, visit forkoverlove.org, click on Find Dinner in the top section, and scroll down to find the date, location, and reserve your dinner(s). You can also phone 570-331-8362. Those picking up meals are asked to remain in their vehicles and wear masks.

‘Innovation and collaboration’

“The pandemic has brought forward extreme challenges for our small businesses and restaurants, and with that, we have also seen innovation and collaboration emerge in the form of support, hope and community partnership,” Griffin said. “Our local restaurants make up the hearts of our communities, a place for us to gather, celebrate and connect. Combining their need for support and the need to feed our neighbors during this challenging time makes this initiative extremely impactful for our entire community.”

Selingo hopes that small, local restaurants and the neighborhoods they serve will come together to reimagine the way they support one another. “Employing the restaurants to feed all of the people, regardless of their ability to pay it forward or not, will fill so much more than just bellies, it will fill the soul of our tight-knit community and hopefully become a new way for us to care for each other and fulfill every person’s basic human right to accessing food with dignity and love.”

To learn more about Fork Over Love visit www.forkoverlove.org.