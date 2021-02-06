🔊 Listen to this

For the first time in three months, all of 41 Luzerne County ZIP codes on Friday reported fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 in a single week.

The Wilkes-Barre code of 18702 reported the most new cases for the fourth week in a row, but managed to come in below 100 at 96. The Hazleton code of 18201, the county hot spot in the spring and often at or near the top in weekly new cases, was second with 64 new cases, while the Kingston code of 18704 reported 62 new cases.

The Dallas Code of 18612, which had become the hot spot for several weeks in December thanks to an outbreak at SCI Dallas, had 49 new cases, managing to stay below 50 for three consecutive weeks. The Wilkes-Barre code of 18706 was next nighest with 47 new cases.

Excluding the Bloomsburg code of 17815 with 56 cases that were almost certainly in Columbia County, where most of the code stretches, the remaining codes all or partially in Luzerne County were all below 40 cases, with 17 codes below 10. Of those, five codes reported no new case — the largest number of codes reporting zero cases since the week of Oct. 30.