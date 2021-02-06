🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and seven more deaths. The death count is now at 661.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 23,419 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 12,706 cases and 376 deaths; Monroe County has 8,813 cases and 249 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed there were 3,930 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 865,604.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Please note that this does include vaccine administration through CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Through Feb. 6: 2,121,100 doses of the vaccine will have been allocated/received by providers.

1,096,525 first doses will have been allocated.

962,079 of the first doses will have been administered.

1,024,575 second doses will have been allocated.

265,930 of the second doses will have been administered.

Through Feb. 5: 1,228,009 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

There are 696,149 people who have received one dose (partially covered).

There are 265,930 people who have received two doses (fully covered).

The math results in 1,228,009 doses administered to 962,079 people.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 3,041 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 644 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,000 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 22–Jan. 28, stood at 9.3%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, there were 157 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 22,396 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 99,461 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,688,185 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 64,192 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,468 cases among employees, for a total of 76,660 at 1,554 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 11,706 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 23,731 of our total cases are among health care workers.