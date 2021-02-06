🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The big question leading up to today’s Super Bowl LV has been asked and asked over and over for weeks now — not in anticipation of the big game, but a far more important matter.

“Did you get your COVID vaccination yet?”

And that is followed up with:

“Where did you go to get?”

“Which one did they give you?”

“Did you have any side effects?”

Yes, the No. 1 issue on everyone’s mind is not whether Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes will head his team to victory, it’s about the COVID-19 vaccination.

Who’d a thunk it?

But this is what this coronavirus pandemic has done to us — to ALL of us.

It has taken away just about everything we previously deemed necessary and fun and has replaced it with just one thing — our focus to survive this pandemic and return to life as we knew it a year ago.

We can’t be concerned about where we will watch the Super Bowl. We will watch it, most likely, in the comfort of our homes — alone. It just won’t be as enjoyable double-dipping the chicken wing dip, or scooping out bean dip with chips, or vying over salami cones and deviled eggs.

Nor will there be that card game, interrupted only to watch the new Super Bowl commercials.

And no cigar smoke filling the air and no back and forth insults to pass the time.

Super Bowl Sunday just won’t be what it used to be. Not this year, anyway.

Now I am certain there will be some of you who will venture out to a bar/restaurant to see what the scene is like. Will the same familiar faces be there? I doubt it. Will you even be allowed to belly up to the bar. Probably not. Or will you assess the situation and decide that a take-out order is probably best and return home to watch the game in your recliner? Patronizing these businesses is definitely the right thing to do.

This year, the Super Bowl will be played, and it should be a good game. And we all know that the field will look magnificent, thanks to Edwardsville native George Toma and his crew. Toma, now 92 as of Tuesday, will again be in charge of field preparations for the Super Bowl, as he has for all 55 of them.

Amazing.

For me, this will be the first Super Bowl in a long time that I will actually intently watch the game and not my cards. I will not be looking for a three bid in spades to win the kitty in our fiercely contested pitch game. Instead, I will be focused on the football game.

Wait — what?

Yes, instead of enjoying all the good food, fun and frivolity of a Super Bowl party, it will be a recliner for one for me. Right there in front of my dandy big screen TV. The focus will be the game. And, of course, Toma’s field.

This vaccine better work, that’s all I can say. And everybody oughta get it. We have seen reduced numbers of new cases in recent days and I hope that trend continues. Between mitigation and the vaccine, we might finally get this pandemic in check.

But until then, I will wear my mask, social distant and restrict myself from any situation where I might be at risk.

And all this got me to thinking this week about the good old days. So I again hopped into the Way Back Machine and headed back to better, more innocent times. Here is what I found:

As I pulled onto Memory Lane, I started hearing things:

Big news tonight — film at 11!

Do you know where your children are?

Good night, and good luck!

And that’s the way it is!

Good night Chet. Good night David.

Good night Mrs. Calabash, wherever you are.

Say the magic word and a duck will appear.

Say goodnight Dick — Good night Dick!

Say good night Gracie.

Aaayyyy!

Come on down!

Herrrre’s Johnny!

Live long and prosper.

Sock it to me!

Thhhhaaaat’s all folks!

See the USA in your Chevrolet!

Hello I’m Goody Golden, delicious as can be. Just choose your favorite flavors from the Golden Family.

Plop plop, fizz fizz, oh what a relief it is.

Enjoy! Enjoy!

Hi-ho Silver!

Faster than a speeding bullet!

M-I-C-K-E-Y M-O-U-S-E

It’s Howdy Doody time?

Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome — “The Beatles!”

And then the Way Back Machine headed back to 2021.

It felt good to remember those halcyon days and to forget for a few moments of the reality of 2020-2021.

Time to watch the game. Pass the deviled eggs, please.