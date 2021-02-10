🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Since January the city Health Department has vaccinated close to 2,000 people for COVID-19 and will add to the number Thursday when it holds another by-appointment-only, free clinic.

Henry Radulski, the city’s Health Director, said first and second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be administered at the upcoming clinic at the University Center on Main building on the Wilkes University campus.

Radulski Tuesday said the clinics are open to the public, not just Wilkes-Barre residents. But only people in Phase 1A of the state’s allocation approach are eligible:

• Healthcare personnel

• People 65 and older

• People ages 16-64 with a co-morbidity. For information about the medical conditions visit wilkes-barre.city/coronavirus.

There is a waiting list for the vaccine and appointments can be made by phone at (570) 208-4268 or email at [email protected]

“Receiving the vaccine is a critical step and it gives us hope for the future,” Radulski said.

It’s still important to continue to wear a mask, wash your hands and maintain social distancing, all important steps individuals can take to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus in the ongoing pandemic, Radulski added.

The Health Department has been receiving the vaccines from the federal government through the state, Radulski explained. The department places its order on Tuesday. The state analyzes the request and usually notifies the department by Saturday of the number of doses to be shipped early the following week for the next clinic.

“We don’t plan a clinic until we have the vaccine in our hand,” Radulski said.

People attending the clinic go through a step-by-step process that includes having their temperature checked, their hands sanitized, filling out paperwork. At the time the first shot is administered to someone, they are scheduled for a second shot 28 days later.

The department does not require proof of one of the underlying medical conditions for eligibility. “We operate on the honor system,” Radulski said.

Wilkes has made available its UCOM that has ample space for the clinic. The city staffs the clinic with its nurses and volunteers and a paramedic is on hand as well, Radulski said.

The public has been appreciative and thankful. “We’re very pleased with the response,” Radulski said.