WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Gertrude Hawk Chocolates announced via press release on Tuesday that a brand new store location in the Arena Hub Plaza is officially open for business.

The new store, located next to Red Leaf Salad Company in a portion of the space formerly belonging to Pier 1 Imports, is Gertrude Hawk’s 37th retail location. The family owned chocolate retailer has stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

As the Times Leader first reported on Tuesday, the store opened in January and is among several new retail and commercial developments open or soon to open in the township.

“My great-grandmother founded our company in Northeastern Pennsylvania in 1936, and she would be proud to see us continuing the tradition of bringing delicious chocolates to customers in our home region,” said Carolyn Hawk Horter, the chair of the board for Gertrude Hawk Chocolates, and the great-granddaughter of the company’s founder and namesake, Gertrude Hawk.

This new location will feature Gertrude Hawk’s signature hand-dipped chocolate items, such as strawberries and caramel apples, as well as the boxed chocolates, Smidgens and other delicious treats generations of customers enjoy and love.