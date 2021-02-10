🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — A man from Jim Thorpe wanted by state parole agents was arrested when township police investigated a disorderly man inside a restroom at Mohegan Sun Casino early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the casino on a report a man, identified as Ryan Wurst, 33, was yelling and banging on walls inside a casino restroom at about 4:40 a.m.

Police allege Wurst was observed to be under the influence of a controlled substance. A records check showed Wurst was wanted by state parole agents.

Wurst was taken into custody, police said.