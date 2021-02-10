🔊 Listen to this

The new retail Xfinity Store in the Richland 315 development in Plains Township offers a variety of services from bill paying to product demonstrations and equipment purchases and returns.

PLAINS TWP. — Comcast on Wednesday announced the opening of its new retail Xfinity Store in the Richland 315 development.

“Our newest Xfinity Store in Plains Township is an important part of our ongoing effort to improve the customer experience,” Keystone Region Senior Vice President Toni Murphy said in a press release. “Providing space for customers to learn more about our products in a more expansive, thoughtfully-designed store is what they expect from a technology leader like Comcast.”

It’s the second Xfinity Store in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The other one, open since 2015, is located at 1128 Commerce Blvd. in Dickson City. The local stores are among the network of 24 throughout the Keystone region that includes Harrisburg, Chambersburg, Mechanicsburg, State College, Lancaster, Williamsport, Wyomissing and York in central and eastern Pennsylvania.

Xfinity Stores range in size up to 4,000 square feet and are located in shopping destinations already familiar to local customers. In addition to receiving product demonstrations, customers can ask about their current services or devices, learn how Xfinity apps make it easy to manage their account and sign up for all Xfinity services. They also can pay bills at kiosks, return or acquire equipment and purchase accessories for mobile devices and smart accessories for the home. Customers can also go online to www.xfinity.com/support/, click “Find an Xfinity Store” and make an appointment.

“Our employees can demonstrate the unmatched video experiences on our X1 platform; how Xfinity xFi uses the fastest internet speeds and AI-powered security to transform the home Wi-Fi experience; a growing network of Xfinity Home smart home devices and services; and the advantages inherent in Xfinity Mobile,” Murphy said.

To keep employees and customers safe in the wake of COVID-19, all Xfinity retail stores are operating with increased safety measures, including limiting store capacity, hand sanitizing stations, directional signage and clear barriers, increased store cleanings throughout the day and requiring all employees and customers to wear face coverings.