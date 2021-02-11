🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Fork Over Love, one of the area’s newest non-profit organizations, continued its mission to provide free meals while also supporting area restaurants on Wednesday night, with two separate meal pickup locations.

One of those pickup points was outside Café 315 in Plains Township where volunteers were distributing 400 meals to members of the community. Ruth Corcoran, CEO of Corcoran Communications and previous owner of Cork Bar & Restaurant, and Lindsay Griffin, Executive Vice President & COO of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber, both members of Fork Over Love’s board, were on-hand for the distribution.

Corcoran said that Wednesday evening’s distribution was the group’s second, and another distribution point in West Pittston brought the total number of meals distributed up to 800.

According to Corcoran, Cork Bar & Restaurant, Café 315, Agolino’s in West Pittston, Marianacci’s Restaurant in West Wyoming, Valenti’s in Exeter and 3 Cheers Cafe in West Pittston all took part.

Corcoran and Griffin said the response has been “overwhelming.”

“We started with 300 (meals) in each location for this week, and we had to add on extra hundred meals to each, and we actually had to cut it off at that point,” Corcoran said. “It’s been overwhelming.”

Griffin said that, currently, there are two more dates scheduled for the food distribution plan, one each over the next two weeks, but more will be planned as the weeks progress.

According to them, the meals are being distributed on a “no-questions-asked” basis, and can be claimed via the non-profit’s website, forkoverlove.org.

Additionally, restaurant owners who want to be a part of the program, donors who wish to supply some cash or people who want to volunteer their time can find information on how to do any of those things via the same website.