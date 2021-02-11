🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — This year because of COVID-19, the annual candlelight vigil for Phylicia Thomas will be held virtually this evening.

Judy Lorah Fisher, close friend of Phylicia’s mother, Pauline Bailey and a strong advocate in the effort to find Phylicia and bring her killer(s) to justice, said there is no set time — interested people can light their candle or porch light tonight, Feb. 11, at anytime.

The vigil can be accessed on Facebook.

“We are asking that you take a photo of your candle or porch light and post it on the event page so we can see all the lights and prayers you all are sending up to our Phylicia,” Fisher said. “Please join us in remembering our Phylicia by lighting a candle in your house, or put your porch light on.”

Today, Feb. 11, marks the 17th anniversary since Phylicia went missing in 2004 at the age of 22, the presumed victim of a murder, Her body has not been found.

“Let’s all shine a light in remembrance of our Phylicia and say a prayer that we find her and bring her home.” Fisher said. “Phylicia was a beautiful light that shined so bright, so let’s all shine our light all the way up to heaven for her to see how much she is loved and remembered.”