WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and five more deaths. The death count is now at 684.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 23,825 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 13,043 cases and 395 deaths; Monroe County has 9,030 cases and 253 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed there were 3,978 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 884,269.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Feb. 13: 2,439,550 doses of the vaccine will have been allocated/received by providers.

175,175 first doses will have been allocated this week.

1,426,600 first doses will have been allocated in total.

143,275 second doses will have been allocated this week.

1,012,950 second doses will have been allocated in total.

Through Feb. 10: 1,461,612 doses of the vaccine have been administered to 1,126,321 people.

1,126,321, or 79 percent, of people have received their first dose of vaccine.

335,291, or 33 percent, of people have received their second dose of vaccine.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 2,789 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 569 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,700 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 29–Feb. 4, stood at 8.6%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, there were 115 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 22,860 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 102,650 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,735,776 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 65,010 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,616 cases among employees, for a total of 77,626 at 1,555 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 11,909 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 24,023 of our total cases are among health care workers.