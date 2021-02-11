🔊 Listen to this

Two Luzerne County detectives were recently recognized by Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler for their investigatory pursuit of a police officer charged with sexually assaulting several women.

Det. Charles J. Balogh and former Det. Lt. Daniel G. Yursha were among 14 law enforcement officials honored for their outstanding contributions to public safety in 2020, Brandler stated.

Yursha retired in July 2020.

Brandler said the awards are made each year to a select group of individuals who perform in an exceptional manner and who make significant contributions to promote public safety.

Balogh and Yursha were recognized for their investigations into former police officer Mark Icker, who was accused of sexually assaulting women while on-duty for police departments in Ashley, Sugar Notch and Jessup.

Icker was later charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Scranton after multiple arrests by Balogh and Yursha.

Icker pleaded guilty to two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and was sentenced in July 2020 to 15 years in federal prison. Upon his release, Icker will spend three years under supervised release.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, Icker is housed at the Federal Correctional Institution at Butner in Granville County, N.C.