A hole in the ground was all that remained Thursday of a blighted property at 101-103 Westminster St. in Wilkes-Barre. Brdaric Excavating of Luzerne was awarded the demolition with the lowest responsible bid of $13,700. The property had been an eyesore and problem for several years.

Wilkes-Barre acquired it, deemed it uninhabitable in February 2020 and began the process to have it torn down with funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant program.