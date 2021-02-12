🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City Council traded disagreement for unanimity and approved the eight combined resolutions and ordinances on its agenda Thursday night.

Unlike recent meetings the votes were all 5-0 in support of the items presented by Mayor George Brown, from allowing Comcast to offer cable services to creating a dual-stream recycling program and amending pension ordinances to straighten out non-compliance issues identified by the State Auditor General’s Office in its most recent audit.

Council Chairman Tony Brooks’ handling of the few people who called into the online meeting was a different story, however.

Twice Brooks cut off resident Bob Kadluboski — once for using an expletive uttered by another council member after the previous meeting, and again for asking why he was silenced the first time.

Kadluboski said he was dragged out of meeting years ago for repeating what a councilman said. But, he was silenced instead of physically removed for inquiring if Councilman Mike Belusko apologized for calling Jason Carr a vulgar name after the Jan. 28 meeting.

“There will be no profanity at these meetings,” Brooks said, apologizing to the other council members.

“We’re not going to go into that again,” Brooks said after he directed Assistant City Clerk Catherine Payne to end Kadluboski’s second call.

Brooks also did not respond to questions landlord Jason Carr raised about overtime paid to City Clerk Jim Ryan and Payne for attending city council meetings.

Citing the meeting rules read by Ryan at the start, Brooks pointed out there are to be no personal attacks and no questions directed to individuals.

“We are to be addressed as a body as a whole and I will not comment on any personal, personnel matters with the city,” Brooks said.

Carr did receive a response to his inquiries about whether the state Auditor General was invited and will come before council to discuss the pension plan problems.

“As respect to the Auditor General, I think Mr. Carr should be pleased that this body has moved forward with the help of the mayor’s office in correcting their recommendations in their last audit report,” Brooks said.

Council approved the first of two readings of two ordinances related to the pensions. The five plans are in compliance at this time, but the city is taking administrative steps to comply with the Auditor General’s findings in the 2018-2019 audit.

City Attorney Tim Henry said the city is due approximately $10,000 as a result of the audit. The main issue dealt with court rulings that disallowed the practice spelled out in ordinances that permitted employees to buy time they had in one union and apply it to another union when they switched jobs.

“So we’re going to repeal those at the recommendation of the Auditor General. We’ll send all this stuff back to them when we’re done, continue to communicate with them. Hopefully this is it,” Henry said.

Residents will be able to choose from two cable providers based on Council’s approval of the first reading of an ordinance permitting Comcast to enter the Wilkes-Barre market. The ordinance requires a second reading. Comcast officials said it would take approximately a year and half to complete the overbuild of a fiber system to compete with Service Electric Cable TV Inc.

The city will receive 3% of the annual gross revenue, identical to SECTV’s deal, according to the proposed 10-year franchise agreement with Comcast.

The city also will receive revenue from the construction of a 5G network by Verizon Wireless that Council allowed to proceed. The network requires the installation of small wireless communication facilities or antennae on utility poles throughout the city.

Verizon will pay an annual fee of $270 for each antenna installed. The company said initial estimates call for 200 installations. The company will pay non-recurring fees of $100 for each application for an antenna and $1,000 for the installation of a new utility pole.

Council also hired Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC to audit the city’s 2020 general purpose financial statement for a fee of $59,500. It reappointed Edward DiMichele to the city’s Zoning Hearing Board for a term ending Feb. 11, 2026.