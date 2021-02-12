🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The United Way of Wyoming Valley and the local legal community are teaming up to help at-risk children improve their reading skills.

With support from attorneys and other legal professionals, “Lawyers for Literacy” is the United Way’s newest initiative to help combat childhood poverty in the Wyoming Valley.

Bill Jones, President and CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley, said the program will be a driving force in promoting literacy and securing program funding in support of the United Way’s focus on grade level reading, school readiness, and summer learning.

Attorney Paul Rushton of Rosenn, Jenkins and Greenwald, Chairperson of the United Way’s 2020 Annual Campaign, has been leading the charge to launch Lawyers for Literacy.

“Lawyers understand the importance of reading,” Rushton said. “It was a fundamental skill to get into and succeed in law school and, as professionals, we read and write thousands of pages of text to do our jobs each year.”

Rushton, who is also on the United Way’s Board of Directors, believes education is a key pathway out of poverty and he has worked throughout the year raising money championing the United Way’s work. He said he knows that others in the legal profession share his belief in the importance of education and is working with the United Way to solicit their assistance in supporting at-risk children.

In addition to providing financial support for the United Way’s literacy programs, legal professionals can also contribute to the Lawyers for Literacy initiative by volunteering their time to read to groups of school-age children and otherwise participate in such literacy programs when those opportunities are available.

From a legal and justice perspective, Rushton also pointed out that there is a high correlation between illiteracy and incarceration. More than 60% of all prison inmates are functionally illiterate and 85% of juvenile offenders have trouble reading.

Jones said research shows that third grade reading proficiency is a critical milestone toward high school graduation and success later in life because it marks the transition from “learning to read” to “reading to learn.” Students who have not mastered reading by the end of third grade are 25% more likely to drop out of high school and struggle throughout their lives.

In the Wyoming Valley, Jones said many students are not positioned to meet this significant benchmark. He said the Pennsylvania Department of Education has set an ambitious goal that 81% of third graders are reading proficiently by 2030.

Jones noted that based on School Year 2018-19 testing results, 39%, or nearly two out of every five third graders in the Wyoming Valley, are not reading proficiently. There is also a concern that the educational challenges created by the COVID19 pandemic will further exacerbate these reading deficiencies.

“We have a long way to go to reach the state’s goal in a decade,” Jones said. “Third grade reading proficiency is a key priority for our organization. Helping children reach this milestone will create more opportunities for children and will change lives. We are excited to launch Lawyers for Literacy and are grateful for the support of the legal community.”

Lawyers for Literacy will support many of the United Way’s signature initiatives like The Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Real Men Read, Reading Buddies, Pre-K Literacy Kits and other programs that are designed to help young children enter school more prepared to learn and move through school with confidence.

To contribute to the Lawyers for Literacy efforts, go to www.unitedwaywb.org, or contact Yvette Magistro, at 570-829-6711, ext. 1221.