WILKES-BARRE — A man from Kingston charged with fatally shooting a man and injuring a woman last March was arraigned Thursday.

Jeremy John Gittens, 37, had been incarcerated at Rikers Island Correctional Facility in New York City since his capture by U.S. Marshals at a residence in Queens, N.Y., on March 14, 2020, on an arrest warrant charging him with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and two counts of robbery.

City police and Luzerne County detectives allege Gittens fatally shot Ryan McGovern, 32, of Plains Township, and injured Susan Sarin, of Wilkes-Barre, inside a 2001 Honda as they drove on Schuler Street on March 4, 2020.

Investigators allege the shooting was retaliation by Gittens who felt he was ripped off when he bought methamphetamine from McGovern on March 2, 2020. Sarin survived a gunshot wound to her left.

After his arrest by U.S. Marshals, District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis said the extradition was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and health concerns with Gittens, who was housed in an infirmary at Rikers Island.

The arrest warrant charging Gittens with the fatal shooting was signed by District Judge Rick Cronauer on March 5, 2020.

After his arraignment, Gittens was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail.

