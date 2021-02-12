🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County’s Election Board won’t have a new fifth member to serve as chair until next month due to a procedural issue, and the eligibility requirements for the seat are now in dispute.

Meanwhile, the county has re-advertised a vacant election director position and is digesting a final report from council’s Election Inquiry Committee.

The Election Board has been seeking citizen applicants for the unpaid chairmanship seat, with plans to publicly interview them and select someone at its next meeting Feb. 24.

However, county council did not vote this week to declare the seat vacant — a step required by the county’s home rule charter for the board to proceed with filling the seat.

When Councilwoman Linda McClosky Houck brought up the vacancy declaration requirement Tuesday, council Chairman Tim McGinley said council could not yet act because outgoing board chairwoman Jeanette Tait had dated her resignation March 1 and directed it to the election board and administrators instead of county council.

In response, Tait submitted a letter to council Wednesday resigning effective that day.

Council is expected to declare the vacancy at its next meeting Feb. 23.

Election Board Vice Chairman Peter Ouellette said the board will re-advertise the opening the day after council’s vote and interview applicants on March 10. Any applicants responding to the original solicitation will remain under consideration, he said.

The fifth board member and chairperson seat is selected by the four other county council-appointed election board members. While council must appoint two Democrats and two Republicans, the chairperson can have any party affiliation or none.

In line with the board’s past practice, it is seeking chair applicants who have held the same voter registration for five years and had “consistent voting participation” in elections during that time period, Ouellette said.

But county Councilman Walter Griffith sent an email Thursday challenging the consistent five-year registration and voting participation because they are not cited as requirements for the chairmanship seat in the home rule charter.

McClosky Houck agreed with Griffith. The charter mandate to be a member of the same political party for five years applies only to the four board members appointed by council, she said by email, calling for a legal opinion on whether the board can impose its own criteria.

County Chief Solicitor Romilda Crocamo said her office is reviewing the matter and will issue an opinion.

Ouellette said nobody has questioned the chairmanship requirements during his four years on the board, but he will abide by the legal determination if alterations are recommended.

Inquiry report

The Election Inquiry Committee presented its final report to the full council this week.

Council created the ad hoc committee last October to review election operations and issue recommendations. McClosky Houck chaired the committee, which also included Council members Harry Haas, Stephen J. Urban and Sheila Saidman.

Recommendations included written documentation of basic election procedures and daily operation practices and establishment of a clear process for reporting and processing election-related complaints. The committee also suggested increased recruitment of poll workers and communication with them on Election Day.

Committee members agreed their group should reconvene after the May primary election to review the status of changes and any additional needs.

Several council members praised the committee’s work. Council Vice Chairman Chris Perry said the recommendations cannot “fall to the wayside.”

McClosky Houck said council can’t force the administration to follow through with recommendations, but she has confidence it will make the effort.

County Manager C. David Pedri has said he will review the report and brief council on changes.

Election director

Applications for the election director position are due Feb. 24.

Pedri held off on filling the position last month after two of the four finalists withdrew and to await release of the inquiry report so applicants would fully understand potential changes in responsibilities. Veteran election bureau employee Andrea Hill was appointed interim director for 90 days.

As before, the director position is advertised at $59,000 to $64,500. Requirements are posted through the human resources department link at luzernecounty.org.

Applications for the vacant deputy election director position were due Jan. 27, and the administration has not yet announced its selection.