WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Hanover Township was transported to a hospital after she lost control of her vehicle that struck a snow bank and rolled down a steep embankment on the North Cross Valley Expressway on Thursday.

State police at Wyoming reported Jessica R. Cowell, operating a 2019 Subaru Forester, was traveling south on the expressway when she lost control and drove onto a snow pile along the berm striking the guide rail. The vehicle became airborne over the guide rail and rolled down an embankment coming to rest on its roof, state police reported.

Cowell was removed from the wreckage by Wilkes-Barre City firefighters and transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for a minor injury.

The vehicle was removed by Falzone Towing.