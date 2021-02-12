🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and six more deaths. The death count is now at 690.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 23,882 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 13,095 cases and 397 deaths; Monroe County has 9,075 cases and 254 deaths.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.