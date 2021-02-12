🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON — City police charged a man they say offered a large amount of cash to a woman in exchange to drop a domestic abuse case against him.

Brett Edward Williams, 28, of West Diamond Avenue, Hazleton, approached the woman inside a convenient store and offered $7,000 if she dropped charges of simple assault, strangulation and harassment filed against him, according to court records.

When she refused, Williams allegedly threatened to kill her and her family.

According to court records:

Police charged Williams with domestic assault offenses when he choked and terrorized the woman on Nov. 4. He was released on bail after posting $10,000 on Nov. 6.

Five days after being released, on Nov. 11, Williams approached the woman inside a convenient store on West Diamond Avenue.

She told police she was selecting a beverage and turned around to find Williams standing next to her. When she walked around Williams, he followed her pleading, “Please drop the charges.”

She told Williams not to speak with her.

While standing at the counter to pay for the beverage, Williams told her, “I will give you $7,000 or whatever you want to drop the charges,” the complaint says.

Police in the complaint reported the woman told Williams, “I will see you in court.”

The woman left the store and entered a friend’s vehicle. Williams followed her outside, got into his vehicle and pulled alongside saying, “Your brother is dead; your mother is dead; your sister is dead and you’re dead,” before driving away, the complaint says.

Williams was arraigned Friday by District Judge Michael Dotzel in Wilkes-Barre Township on charges of terroristic threats and intimidation of a victim. He was released on $20,000 unsecured bail.