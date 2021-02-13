🔊 Listen to this

Eryn Harvey has been hired as Luzerne County’s new deputy election director, according to an email county Manager C. David Pedri sent to county council and the election board Friday.

Harvey currently works in a media/constituent relations position for state Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, Pedri said.

She previously worked for WYLN News, Entercom Communications and WBRE –TV, he said.

A county resident, Harvey has a bachelor’s degree in communications from King’s College in Wilkes-Barre.

Pedri set her salary at $42,000 annually. Harvey is expected to start county employment in early March, he said.

Harvey will be the third deputy election director within a year.

Prior deputy Mary Beth Steininger resigned in August to accept another position outside county government. Dino Ninotti, who was promoted to the position in September, resigned last month to take a private sector position.

Ninotti had received $42,000 in the position.

Applications for the deputy position were due Jan. 27.

The deputy vacancy had been advertised at a range of $40,000 to $44,000 annually. Minimum qualifications included a high school diploma, three to five years of legal/governmental or political experience in an office environment or any equivalent combination.

Pedri has re-advertised the election director vacancy created by Shelby Watchilla’s resignation in December, also to accept a private-sector position.

Applications for the election director position are due Feb. 24.

Pedri held off on filling the position last month after two of the four finalists withdrew and to await release of council’s Election Inquiry Committee report so applicants would fully understand potential changes in responsibilities. Veteran election bureau employee Andrea Hill was appointed interim director for 90 days.

As before, the director position is advertised at $59,000 to $64,500. Requirements are posted through the human resources department link at luzernecounty.org.