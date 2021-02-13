🔊 Listen to this

The steady decline of new COVID-19 cases in Luzerne County overall is reflected fairly evenly in declines for ZIP codes.

Among the 41 codes all or partly in Luzerne County that the Times Leader tracks, Wilkes-Barre’s 18702 again had the most new cases this week, but at 75 new positives it was still lower than last week’s 96, and that was the first time it dipped below 100 in about 10 weeks.

The Bloomsburg code of 17815 also had 75 new cases, but the usual caveat applies. That sprawling code is almost entirely in Columbia County, with only a small patch jutting into rural southwest piece of Luzerne County, so most if not all of those cases are almost certainly in Columbia county.

Only one other code had more than 50 new cases this week, Hazleton’s 18201, once the hot spot for the virus back in the spring of 2020. The Kingston code of 18704 had the next highest increase at 47, and the Berwick code of 18603, roughly split between Columbia and Luzerne County, had 41 cases.

Of the remaining 36 codes, 22 reported fewer than 10 new cases, and six had no new cases.