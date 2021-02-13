🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday reported 123 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and three more deaths. The death count is now at 693.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 24,005 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 13,196 cases and 399 deaths; Monroe County has 9,149 cases and 255 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed there were 4,088 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 892,344.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

This week, a total of 318,450 doses will have been allocated through February 13:

175,175 first doses will have been allocated this week.

143,275 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, of the 2,439,550 doses allocated through February 13, we have administered 1,588,761 doses total through Feb. 12:

First doses, 85 percent (1,210,194 administered of 1,426,600 allocated)

Second doses, 37 percent (378,567 administered of 1,012,950 allocated)

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 2,548 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 496 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,600 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 5–Feb. 11 stood at 8.0%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, February 12, there were 113 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 23,072 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 103,737 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,757,904 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 65,387 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,680 cases among employees, for a total of 78,067 at 1,555 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,000 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 24,157 of our total cases are among health care workers.