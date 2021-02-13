🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — As the state continues to get vaccine to Phase 1A eligible Pennsylvanians, Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Aging Robert Torres this week highlighted some of the community-based solutions that are working to help Pennsylvanians 65-plus access the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We need to foster these community-based solutions,” Gov. Wolf said. “Every community in Pennsylvania has unique needs and challenges, but we can learn a lot from listening to one another and lifting up creative solutions that are making a difference in the state’s vaccination efforts.”

Acknowledging that vaccine distribution has been slower than anyone would prefer and can be frustrating for Pennsylvanians, the governor noted that making a direct comparison between states is not an accurate reporting.

“Every state is different and has different needs, just like every community in Pennsylvania has different needs,” Wolf said. “Pennsylvania has one of the largest populations of older adults in the nation, but we’ve received an allotment of just over 150,000 vaccine doses a week so far from the federal government, which provides all the vaccine the state receives. Still, we are making progress with more than 1.4 million Pennsylvanians receiving one or both of their vaccine doses to date.”

With restricted supplies, the state and communities are working to meet unique challenges and present solutions to help more people get vaccinated.

Throughout the commonwealth, adults age 65 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine now in Phase 1A. Older adults in long-term care are getting the vaccine through the facility where they live through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership, but there are thousands of other Pennsylvanians 65 and older who live on their own or in senior housing or other settings that don’t qualify them for the long-term care vaccine program.

Not every older adult has access to the Internet or, if they do, may find it challenging to go online to find providers in their area who have received vaccine, and even more challenging to navigate online appointment portals. Some need someone to help them navigate the process.

Older adults who have questions about vaccine availability in their community and how to make an appointment may also call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258 to get help.

Efforts to get more eligible people vaccinated are taking place on the local level, too. Sec. of Aging Robert Torres joined the governor to outline what local Area Agencies on Aging and his department are doing to provide unique, working solutions to Pennsylvanians 65-plus.

“Since the first case of COVID-19 was announced, Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) have helped to ensure that the needs of older adults are being met,” Sec. Torres said. “Now, AAAs and their community partners are responding to the call to help older adults navigate the COVID-19 vaccination process.”

Depending on capacity and resources, AAAs are:

• Coordinating with their local health care providers, county government and EMS

• Providing guidance and support

• Assisting with scheduling

• Arranging transportation

• Offering senior centers to serve as vaccine clinics, and

• Participating in county COVID-19 planning commissions

AAAs also enlisted community senior center workers to help with appointment reminders and coordinating transportation, or just to check how someone is feeling post-vaccination.

Bill introduced to reduce cost of

child care for middle class families

U.S. Senators Bob Casey, D-Scranton, Patty Murray (D-WA) and Ron Wyden (D-OR) this week introduced a bill to expand the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit to help families pay for the costs of child care.

The Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit Act would also help increase employment rates and the earnings of parents, as well as reduce child poverty.

According to the National Women’s Law Center, low income families spend almost one-third of their income on child care. A robust and fully refundable Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit will support working parents, reduce child poverty and could increase net employment by more than 500,000 jobs, according to analysis from the National Academies of Sciences.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further illustrated the critical need to help families obtain quality and affordable child care. The Census Bureau and the Federal Reserve found COVID-19 has disrupted child care arrangements for millions of parents; one in five working-age adults cited child care as a reason they were not working, with disproportional impacts falling on women. Access to safe, affordable child care is essential to our economic infrastructure and our Nation’s economic recovery.

“In the midst of the economic crisis caused by COVID-19, millions of parents are even more worried about how they are going to pay the rent, put food on the table, keep the heat on or afford the cost of child care,” Casey said. “Expanding the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit and making it fully refundable will reduce poverty, create jobs and provide support that will lessen the financial strain that many families are facing. It is critical that we pass this commonsense legislation.”

The Child Care and Dependent Credit Enhancement Act would:

• Make the full Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit available to most working families: This bill would make the full credit available to families with income under $125,000. The current phase-down of the credit begins at $15,000 of income;

• Put more money into a family’s pocket: The bill increases the maximum credit from $1,050 to $4,000 per child (age 0-13), up to $8,000;

• Ensure lower income families see a benefit: The bill would make the credit fully refundable to make sure those with the greatest need see a benefit;

• Retain the value over time: The bill would index benefits to inflation to ensure they keep up with ever-growing costs; and

• The credit fully phases out for incomes above $440,000 a year.

Tax time offers opportunity to help

state’s struggling military families

Individuals filing their 2020 Pennsylvania personal income taxes can help Pennsylvania’s military personnel and their families by donating any amount of their refund to the state’s Military Family Relief Assistance Program (MFRAP).

The program, administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), provides grants of up to $3,500 to members of the armed forces and their families who are residents of Pennsylvania and have a direct and immediate financial need as a result of circumstances beyond their control. The tax form includes instructions on how to donate.

Members of the armed forces who are residents of Pennsylvania are eligible to apply for assistance while they are serving on active duty for 30 or more consecutive days with the Army, Army Reserve, Navy, Navy Reserve, Air Force, Air Force Reserve, Marine Corps, Marine Corps Reserve, Coast Guard, Coast Guard Reserve, or the Pennsylvania Army or Air National Guard.

All members of the armed forces who were discharged for medical reasons are also eligible to apply for assistance for up to four years after a medical discharge.

In addition, reserve component service members (including Pennsylvania National Guard members) and their families may be eligible for a grant for a period of up to three years after release from a qualifying active duty tour.

To learn more about this program, visit www.mfrap.pa.gov.

PennDOT wins 2 national awards for

improving safety, efficiency of roadways

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) was recently recognized with two 2020 Annual Transportation Systems Management & Operations (TSMO) awards presented by the National Operations Center of Excellence (NOCoE).

“I am so proud of the department and the recognition that we’ve received,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “These awards showcase the dedication and passion of our Operations team to continually improve safety and congestion on our roadways.”

TSMO is a set of integrated strategies to optimize the performance of operations on existing infrastructure through implementation of multi-modal, cross-jurisdictional systems, services, and projects designed to preserve capacity and improve security, safety, and reliability of a transportation system. Simply put, TSMO is focused on improving how roadways operate within the restraints of PennDOT’s existing roadway infrastructure.

• PennDOT’s TSMO Performance Program and Traffic Operations Analytics (TOA) Tool won first place for Best TSMO Project of the year. The Performance Program brought together internal and external information allowing for more data-driven outcomes for congestion planning, incident response, and safety for all motorists.

• PennDOT’s TSMO Regional Operations Plans won first place for Project Selection and Prioritization. Regional Operations Plans were developed in cooperation with stakeholders including metropolitan planning organizations (MPOs) and rural planning organizations (RPOs), the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, local emergency responders, transit agencies, universities, the local National Weather Service office, as well as PennDOT staff from across the state.