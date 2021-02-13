🔊 Listen to this

It’s Valentine’s Day — and up front I will say it’s not one of my favorite observations.

Don’t get me wrong. I sincerely believe in love — I just have never been able to find the long-term kind that I so very much admire and respect.

And I am certain that I am to blame for most of my failures of the heart.

Now, having lived my life, I can honestly say that I have been there through all of my attempts at love. And I have, I believe, actually loved and have been loved. In fact, I can say that I still do love those with whom I am no longer involved.

I’m not looking for answers or reasons or blame here. I just want to say that Valentine’s Day for most is a wonderful day to celebrate the love of one’s life and to shower them with gifts and actions that reinforce that love for one another.

It’s also a great day for those fortunate to have something to celebrate. For others, me included, it serves as a reminder for all that could have been.

That’s why people who are in love and who have their life partners at their side should cherish the opportunity to celebrate and continue to do all they can to perpetuate the love they share.

And once again, as my most dreaded “holiday” approaches — Valentine’s Day — I find myself thinking about my near-misses in matters of the heart. There are many reasons for my less-than-successful search for a Valentine — immaturity, stupidity, the inability to appreciate, misguided priorities, immaturity — yes, that was worth mentioning twice.

All that said, there have been some good moments, albeit fewer than what could have been. And I suppose, at this stage in my life, I am living with the consequences of sailing through a romantic sea not well navigated, facing loneliness on a daily/nightly basis and the distinct prospect of leaving this life alone.

And the pandemic has only exasperated this emotional malaise.

But as I find some odd happiness in observing all those happy couples out there — people who have found their soul mates and who appreciate the goodness of all that a healthy relationship offers — I have little memories I can share of such moments.

My mom used to say there’s a lid for every pot— meaning that there’s someone out there for everybody. But for me, it’s an unproven theory. Not that I’m a prize or anything, but maybe, just maybe, somebody exists that I could co-exist with — maybe. This person, most likely, resides halfway around the world.

But for now, I will wallow in my lonely world — but don’t feel sorry for me. I’m OK, really. Wink, wink.

And for you lucky ones out there, well, please appreciate the mate you have. Be a Valentine every day. Send flowers on a day when it would be least expected. Open their car door. Cook their favorite meal. Hold hands. Enjoy your time together and appreciate the need to spend time apart.

I am not one to venture into the world of computer dating, but I have toyed with the idea of writing my pitch to that medium in the hope that “the lid to my pot” would magically stumble upon it and be impressed.

I seriously doubt that will ever happen.

Here is what I came up with:

“Burned out former hippie freak who has lived through Woodstock, The Beatles, disco, the Agnes Flood and the coronavirus pandemic; likes quieter times with good food, great music and genuine friendships; had a cat, still has a job and an authentic compassion for human beings; not afraid to value faith and always eager to face every day with sincerity and blatant truth.”

The phone should be ringing off the hook, don’t you think?

And I wonder why it hasn’t. LOL

My never-to-see-the-light-of-day dating site plea for mercy is accurate. I don’t think it makes me appear to be desperate or pathetic.

Truth is I have lived a very interesting life and I can share many interesting stories — sometimes at the risk of not knowing when to stop talking. I certainly know it should never be all about one person in any relationship.

But what I do know is that I now know much more than I ever knew before. I have learned over the years the value of trust and maturity.

Valentine’s Day is and should be a very special day — it’s a concept that should be celebrated and valued every day.

I really mean that.

Happy Valentine’s Day.