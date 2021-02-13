🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A partnership between Axelrad Screen Printing and The Popko Project, a podcast focusing on the discussion and discovery of arts and entertainment, has spurred the creation of a new fundraising opportunity devoted to aiding local musicians and artists during the ongoing pandemic.

“Shirts for the Scene” allows for local bands, musicians and artists to sell their merchandise while being unable to play or participate in shows due to COVID-19. With more than 100 local artists involved, shirts with logos representing those participating were placed into an online store where members of the community can purchase a shirt to raise funds for those in the local “scene.”

For “Shirts for the Scene” creator and founder of The Popko Project, John Popko, the decision to begin the fundraiser was simple.

“I had a radio show called Alt-Natives, which was dedicated to local artists. I would feature their music for an hour, every Saturday,” explained Popko. “The show was put on hiatus and I thought to myself, how can I continue to help these musicians without a radio show? They have not been able to play since March of 2020, which has had a great impact on their finances, since they get paid to play music.”

Drawing inspiration from Axelrad’s “Shirts Off Our Back” movement, Popko created “Shirts for the Scene” with the goal of donating a portion of the proceeds to local artists whose shirts are featured in the online shop.

Shirts are priced from $20 to $25, featuring artists from the community such as Esta Coda, Cross Valley Republic and Send Request. With over $6,000 raised so far, the fundraiser will continue through the month of March.

“The musicians and artists have always been there for people who needed help. If you think about planning a benefit, the first thing you think of is who you can get to play and draw a crowd, but we’ve never reversed that and helped them,” said Popko. “I think this is a great opportunity to give back to them in a time that’s been crappy for all of us.”

To learn more about “Shirts for the Scene,” visit axelradshop.com/shirtsforthescene or thepopkoproject.com.