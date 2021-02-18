🔊 Listen to this

Pennsylvania is facing a temporary shortage of booster shots of the Moderna vaccine because providers inadvertently used them as first doses.

The error could mean more than 100,000 people will need appointments rescheduled, state health officials said Wednesday.

About 30,000 to 60,000 appointments for the COVID-19 booster shot will need to be pushed back by one or two weeks, said Alison Beam, the state’s acting health secretary. Delivery of another 30,000 to 55,000 initial doses of the Moderna vaccine will need to be delayed, as well, as officials scramble to get Pennsylvania back on track.

The second-dose shortage does not affect the Pfizer vaccine.

“People need to be able to know that they’re going to get their second-dose shots” in a timely fashion, even if their appointments need to be delayed, Beam said at a news conference.

Sen. Yudichak critical

Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, Wednesday took a strong position in criticizing the state;s system, saying the Pennsylvania Department of Health has failed to develop an effective vaccine distribution plan, and should step away from its leadership role in the program.

“Former Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine left the Commonwealth with no coherent plan in place on the most critical response to the COVID-19 pandemic — the distribution of a life-saving vaccine that can protect our most vulnerable citizens, while safely opening up our schools and small businesses,” Yudichak said.

Levine has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as his administration’s assistant health secretary.

“The Department of Health has chaotically lurched from one idea to another on the vaccine roll-out, only to sow confusion and doubt among concerned citizens seeking a clear path to being safely vaccinated. The Wolf Administration has appointed a COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, while it is welcomed collaborative leadership effort by the governor, it comes six months too late.”

Yudichak went on to say that the time for a vaccine distribution task force was last summer when the vaccine was being developed.

“However, the Department of Health took on the charge alone and now Pennsylvanians are suffering,” Yudichak said. “The Administration, in collaboration with the legislature, should immediately engage private sector logistic experts, appoint a single logistics czar to take over the leadership of the vaccine distribution plan, and deploy our talented Pennsylvania National Guard in an unprecedented public-private partnership to fully vaccinate every Pennsylvanian. The most vulnerable citizens in this pandemic, those over the age of 65 and those with serious medical conditions, deserve better from Department of Health officials, who are not equipped to execute this monumental and important task.”

Yudichak said the vaccine effort, like a military exercise, should be historic in its scope and execution.

“Most importantly, it should be driven by experts in the field, who know how to deliver a product and succeed at the mission of saving lives,” he said.

Inconsistency cited

Second doses of the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are typically administered 21 and 28 days apart, respectively, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its guidance to allow the second dose of the shots to be delayed up to six weeks past the initial dose.

Pennsylvania has been holding second doses in reserve to ensure they will be available for residents who have gotten the initial shot, but Beam said a “structural issue” with vaccine deliveries emerged at the beginning of January and then festered for weeks.

Inconsistent vaccine supply, confusion about deliveries and a lack of clear communication between the Health Department and vaccine providers created a “perfect storm,” Beam said.

This week, vaccine providers requested 200,000 second doses of the Moderna vaccine, which approximates the total amount Pennsylvania was allocated by the federal government for first and second doses.

Beam refused to identify the providers that have been giving vaccine doses intended to be used as booster shots as first doses, declaring: “We’re not here to have blamed placed anywhere.” She promised the underlying issues that led to the shortage would be resolved by early March.

The booster shortage added to Pennsylvania’s vaccine woes.

Though 1.3 million residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, the state ranks near the bottom nationally in how efficiently it is vaccinating its population. It is 46th among the states in the number of shots administered per 100,000 people, and 47th by percentage of allocated doses that have been given, according to the latest CDC data.

Last week, Beam announced a plan to dramatically cut the number of providers that are administering the vaccine so that more doses go to those that are quickly using their weekly allotments. Under her order, hospitals, pharmacies and other providers must administer at least 80% of their allotment of first doses of the vaccines within a week of getting them.

Pennsylvania was allocated more than 183,000 first doses this week, though some shipments have been delayed because of severe weather, forcing the cancellation of numerous clinics around the state.

Separately, the federal government is sending thousands of doses directly to Rite Aid and Topco stores in Pennsylvania. Philadelphia gets its own supply directly from the federal government.

Geisinger reschedules

In Luzerne County, Geisinger’s CenterPoint Vaccine Center located in Jenkins Township announced on Wednesday that, due to supply-chain challenges as well as impending inclement weather, the schedule for vaccine doses to be administered on Thursday would be adjusted.

All first-dose vaccine appointments scheduled for Thursday at CenterPoint have now been moved to Sunday, March 7. Second-dose appointments scheduled for Thursday morning will continue as planned, and second-dose appointments scheduled for Thursday afternoon will be moved to Thursday morning.

Geisinger’s announcement noted that the rescheduling had nothing to do with the Department of Health’s statement from earlier on Wednesday, and in response, Geisinger provided a statement:

“At no point did Geisinger ever use vaccine supply specifically designated for second doses to administer first doses. Since the very start of the COVID-19 vaccination process, we have worked closely with the state to specifically request what quantities we needed for first and second doses – and at no time have there been issues with us receiving the supply, until now. We look forward to the enhanced communication the state has vowed to provide.”