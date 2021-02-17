🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police arrested a man Wednesday after he made sales of controlled substances to undercover officers over a three-week period.

Matthew Dean Shaw, 30, of Harveys Lake was arraigned and taken to Luzerne County Correctional Facility on Wednesday after an investigation conducted by the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, the Hanover Township Narcotics Unit and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force.

According to Wilkes-Barre Township police, Shaw conducted sales of controlled substances to undercover officers over a three-week period.

This marks Shaw’s second arrest this month; he was released on $10,000 in unsecured bail after being arrested on Feb. 3 and charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one felony count of criminal use of a communications facility.

Shaw was arraigned on Wednesday in front of Magisterial District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo, Jr. and charged with one more count each of possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communications facility.

He was lodged at Luzerne County Correctional Facility according to Wilkes-Barre Township police, and will now await a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 3.