Jaclyn Victor has announced she will run for a seat on the Greater Nanticoke Area School Board.

Victor, 23, is a 2015 graduate fo the district who eerned her bachelor of Arts degree in politicl science from King’s College. She worked in Harrisburg during a fellowship at the state capitol drafting education policy proposals. For the last two years, a media release announcing her candidacy said, she has worked as college and career adviser at the district.

“My experience has equipped me with the insight and ability it takes to be an effective school board member. I hope to bring a fresh perspective to the board and continue to positively impact our district,” Victor said in the release. “Even though we face many challenges, we have the potential to do great things.”

Victor is planning to cross file and appear on both party tickets in the spring primary. In keeping with Covid-19 pandemic protocols, she plans a drive-in petition signing for registered Democratic and Republican voters residing in the School District this Saturday, Feb. 20, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grateful Roast Cafe and Coffee Roaster, 400 Middle Road, Nanticoke.

Participants will maintain social distancing by parking in the designated spaces and remaining inside their vehicles as they sign the petition. Pens and clipboards will be thoroughly sanitized before use.