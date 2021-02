🔊 Listen to this

At least one house appeared to be completely destroyed and at least two others damaged as flames broke out on Eley Street in Kingston around 1 a.m. Thursday morning, as seen here.

KINGSTON — Crews from multiple departments had to contend with ice and freezing temperatures as they battled a multi-alarm blaze on Eley Street early Thursday morning.

At least one home appears to be destroyed and at least two others damaged by the flames, neighbor Joe Mertis told the Times Leader from the scene of the blaze.

The fire is believed to have started around 1 a.m.

There was no immediate official word on injuries or victims.

