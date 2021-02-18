🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County’s five-person election board now has two vacancies because board Vice Chairman Peter Ouellette resigned Thursday, saying he can no longer endure some conditions.

“Of concern to me over the last year has been creeping partisanship on the board and unfounded, often withering criticism and accusations from within and without the board,” Ouellette wrote in a letter discussing his resignation, which takes effect immediately.

“I have come to dread Board of Elections meetings,” he wrote.

The election board’s chairmanship seat also is vacant because Jeannette Tait resigned at the start of this month. She cited personal reasons and did not elaborate, but some blame repeated criticism and attacks from regular board meeting attendees.

Ouellette said he is not advocating compensation for election board members, but he noted he has sacrificed time and expenses for travel, parking and parking tickets during his four-year tenure.

“The greater cost has been the detrimental effect on my mental and physical health and on my family,” Ouellette wrote. “I have considered this action for some time, and I regret the fact that I cannot serve out my entire term.”

His seat was set to expire the end of this year.

Under the county’s home rule charter, council must appoint two Democrats and two Republicans to the board, and Ouellette filled a Democrat seat along with Audrey Serniak. Keith Gould and Joyce Dombroski-Gebhardt are the Republican board members.

The fifth board member and chairperson seat is filled by the four council-appointed election board members. There is no party registration requirement for the chairperson in the charter.

In his resignation letter, Ouellette said he enjoyed his service to county voters for most of his board tenure and has “had the privilege of serving with dedicated, sincere, concerned, competent” board members and county election bureau and administration employees.

“The Board of Elections volunteers I have worked with strove to act impartially and provide the voters of Luzerne County with transparent, free and fair elections. I am certain they will continue to do so,” he wrote. “However, the events of 2020 are both a source of pride and a source of concern.”

As mandated by state legislation, the county implemented both a new voting system and voting procedures last year, he said.

The county held “secure and accurate” 2020 primary and general elections for a record number of voters, he added. More than 154,000 voters participated “without incident” during a pandemic and under “intense scrutiny,” Ouellette’s letter said.

“The complaints, though a concern, were largely of the types perennially dealt with,” he wrote. “The legal teams from both campaigns, the press and independent observers in the end, praised our effort.”

County council is expected to declare both board seats vacant at its meeting on Tuesday — a step necessary to move ahead with filling them.

