WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Thursday announced details of its Major Bridge P3 Initiative and one of the early findings of the study is that tolling of major bridges in need of replacement or rehabilitation appears to be a viable near-term solution.

During a ZOOM conference Thursday, PennDOT revealed part of its study to explore sustainable transportation funding methods and completing critical projects.

“Our reliance on funding models from the last century leaves us especially vulnerable to fund losses stemming from volatile economic conditions and the increasing transition to alternative-fuel or electric vehicles,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “This initiative will help us make much-needed improvements without compromising the routine projects our communities and industry partners rely on.”

Projects being considered, and for which a public involvement process begins this spring, include:

• I-80 Nescopeck Creek Bridges (Luzerne County).

• I-80 Over Lehigh River Bridge Project (Luzerne and Carbon counties).

• I-78 Lenhartsville Bridge Replacement Project (Berks County).

• I-79 Widening, Bridges and Bridgeville Interchange Reconfiguration (Allegheny County);

• I-80 Canoe Creek Bridges (Clarion County);

• I-80 North Fork Bridges Project (Jefferson County);

• I-81 Susquehanna Project (Susquehanna County);

• I-83 South Bridge Project (Dauphin County); and

• I-95 Girard Point Bridge Improvement Project (Philadelphia County).

Additionally, these bridges were selected based on the feasibility of construction beginning in two to four years to maximize near-term benefits, and with the intention that their locations are geographically balanced to avoid impact to just one region.

Ken McClain, PennDOT’s Alternative Funding Director, estimated construction costs will be more than $2.2 billion over a two to four-year time frame. He said tolls are expected tom be $1 and $2 per car.

The Pennsylvania P3 Board approved the Major Bridge P3 Initiative on Nov. 12, 2020, which allows PennDOT to use the P3 delivery model for major bridges in need of rehabilitation or replacement, and to consider alternative funding methods for these locations. Through the P3 model, PennDOT can leverage private investment to rebuild critical bridges during a period with historically low interest rates and a favorable labor market. This initiative can provide a dedicated source of revenue for these infrastructure improvements and could create significant savings over the life of the program while ensuring the vitality of the state’s transportation system and economy.

Officials said that bridge tolling provides funds to reconstruct or replace these costly bridges without depleting PennDOT’s ability to deliver its current program of projects, thus allowing existing funding to continue to be used for needed roadway and bridge safety and operational improvements.

Tolling would be all electronic and collected by using E-ZPass or license plate billing. The funds received from the toll would go back to the bridge where the toll is collected to pay for the construction, maintenance and operation of that bridge.