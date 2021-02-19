🔊 Listen to this

WRIGHT TWP. — At the monthly meeting Thursday Crestwood School Board announced a new annual scholarship, the March launch of an esports club, and the first three winners of the new Distinguished Alumni Award who will be honored this fall.

Superintendent Robert Mehalick said the new Leal Swank Memorial Scholarship will go to a Crestwood senior who participated in football in the district, maintained a minimum grade point average of 3.0, and will be attending a college, university or other institution of higher education where they will play football for a non-division I team. The one-time, non-renewable scholarship will be $2,500.

Solicitor Jack Dean thanked Board Member Randy Swank and his family for setting up the scholarship in memory of Swank’s wife, who died last spring.

The new esports club currently has 34 members in grades 9-12 who will play games from their home beginning March, with the plan to eventually dedicate a space in the school for events, with the high-tech computers available for other uses. Mehalick said plans call for extending the program to earlier grades once it is up and running well.

Board President Barry Boone announced the first three winners of the new Distinguished Alumni Award: Col. James Harvey, 1942 graduate of Fairview High School who became one of the famous Tuskegee Airmen, Philadelphia Chef Marcie Turney, class of 1988 who co-founded Safran Turney Hospitality, and 2003 graduate Louis Fouche’s, an MIT engineering graduate who is the saxophonist in Stephen Colbert’s house band on The Late Show.

The Board also approved a salary increase for Athletic Director Dean Ambosie to $55,000. Mehalick said he recommended the increase because Ambosie is currently is currently getting $37,000, which is very low compared to the position in similarly sized districts. “This is the one position that is just so underpaid, and probably undervalued,” he said, noting the director has no support staff and oversees 28 sports programs.