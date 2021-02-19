🔊 Listen to this

This is a detail shot from one of Holly Grabko’s tattoos while in progress. ‘Your body is like a canvas,’ she said. ‘It’s expressing yourself with art on your body.’

LARKSVILLE — A local medical professional with a love for tattoos is on her way to potentially winning a competition to be on the cover of nationally-run Inked magazine.

Holly Grabko, 32, of Larksville, works during the day as a COVID-19 tester at a health care lab. But when she’s not working, she said that she’s often getting freshly inked, most often by her fiancé, Justin Andrew.

Now, she’s hoping her extensive ink can help her land a spot in the Inked Cover Model Search.

“I always was interested in modeling; I just thought I had it in me,” she said. “But then I started getting tattoos and a lot of people don’t like models with tattoos.”

Grabko said, when she saw Inked’s competition, she filled out the application to see what would happen, and then she got a call back.

Now, she’s currently in the lead in terms of online votes, and said she’s guaranteed a spot in the semi-finals.

“I’ve been in first place over the last three rounds,” she said with obvious pride.

If she wins, Grabko will win a price valued at $50,000; half of it goes towards photo shoots, and the other half is a cash prize.

Tattooing has always been an important thing for Grabko, having gotten her first one when she was 17.

“Your body is like a canvas,” she said. “It’s expressing yourself with art on your body.”

When asked exactly how many tattoos she had, Grabko paused, before answering, “A lot,” with a laugh.

She said she has one arm and one leg completely covered, and is working on the other arm, and has numerous tattoos in other spots. She said she gravitates toward a number of styles, but is particularly fond to a finely-detailed tattooing style known as realism.

If Grabko wins, a significant portion of that victory will be owed to those who shared the page to vote for her. She said it was originally shared by her friends and coworkers, before spreading to people she doesn’t even know.

“They just took it and kind of blew it up,” she said.

Grabko says that, if she wins, she hopes to use some of the money to fund a dream wedding for her and Andrew.

“Once COVID is over, I would like to have the wedding of my dreams, and bring all of my family and friends together,” she said.

She’ll have to wait until March 11 to find out if she’s won, but you can go to Inked’s website to support her in the meantime.

Until then, she’ll probably be getting a few more tattoos.