WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and one more deaths. The death count is now at 710.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 24,386 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 13,507cases and 406 deaths; Monroe County has 9,353 cases and 260 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed there were 2,778 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 908,773.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution

This week, a total of 326,850 doses will have been allocated through Feb. 20:

— 183,575 first doses will have been allocated this week.

— 143,275 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, of the 2,766,400 doses allocated through Feb. 20, we have administered 1,867,240 doses total through Feb. 18:

— First doses, 86 percent (1,387,443 administered of 1,610,175 allocated)

— Second doses, 41 percent (479,797 administered of 1,156,225 allocated)

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 2,124 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 467 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,400 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is comparable to what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 5–Feb. 11, stood at 8.0%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, there were 67 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 23,480 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 106,917 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,807,727 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 65,908 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,790 cases among employees, for a total of 78,698 at 1,562 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,215 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 24,372 of our total cases are among health care workers.