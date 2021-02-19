Home News Local Times Leader P.M. Update: Friday, Feb. 19 NewsLocal Times Leader P.M. Update: Friday, Feb. 19 By Patrick Kernan - February 19, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print 🔊 Listen to this Pat Kernan here with your P.M. Update on some of the stories we’re working on for Saturday’s E-edition: A decrease in new COVID cases countywide, plus millions in federal aid for the airport and two local municipalities. Weather Wilkes-Barre overcast clouds enter location 31.2 ° F 34 ° 28 ° 80 % 1.3mph 90 % Sat 31 ° Sun 31 ° Mon 37 ° Tue 37 ° Wed 37 °