🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — While the city prepares for the cleanup of the former Times Leader building on North Main Street, King’s College is still figuring out what to do with it.

The school bought the building for $725,000 in January 2018 with the intent of converting it into classrooms and laboratories as it expands its program offerings.

King’s temporarily transferred ownership to the city for $1 a year later so that a $400,000 state grant could be tapped to abate asbestos and remove hazardous waste from inside the downtown property. The school said it will also contribute $135,000 toward the cleanup.

Responding to an inquiry this week for a project update, King’s spokesman Robert Reese tied the progress to the environmental cleanup.

“We’re still discussing best options for the space as there is a lot of work to be done on the interior before it could be used for some of the potential programs that would be housed there,” Reese said in an email.

There’s more than a year left for the city to access the funding in the Industrial Sites Reuse Program grant, said Rachel Wrigley, a spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development.

“No funds have been drawn down by the grantee and the grant remains eligible through June 30, 2022,” Wrigley said Friday in an email.

The city applied for and received the grant in 2019. But under the program rules, it has to have an ownership stake, if only nominal, in the property.

Mayor George Brown said the agreement to transfer the title was signed a month before he took office by his predecessor Tony George on Dec. 3, 2019.

City Attorney Tim Henry pointed out King’s is responsible for the upkeep of the property. “The city is holding title so the grant money can be accessed,” he said.

Soon the city will advertise the cleanup project, added Mark Barry, the city’s Grants Coordinator. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed back a lot of projects, this one included, he said. The city will be meeting with engineers to put together the project details, he said.

Upon completion of the project, the city said it will transfer the title back to King’s for $1.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.