AVOCA — Calling it “a linchpin for the area’s economy,” U.S. rep. Matt Cartwright Friday announced that the Federal Aviation Administration has allocated $2.4 million for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (AVP).

Cartwright, D-Moosic, said the allocation comes from a nearly $2 billion relief fund authorized by the coronavirus relief compromise bill enacted by Congress in late December. He said the airport can lay claim to the funds for its COVID-19 prevention and response efforts through the FAA’s ongoing economic assistance program.

“Businesses and workers have continued to rely on the airport throughout the pandemic,” said Cartwright, a member of the House Appropriations Committee. “This funding will help them maintain a COVID-safe environment for employees and all those who pass through this important regional transit hub.”

Tim McGinley, AVP Airport Board Chairman, said the airport is pleased to be included in the allocation of funds from Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations bill.

“We thank our legislators, in particular Congressman Matt Cartwright, for supporting this important program,” said McGinley, who also is chairman of Luzerne County Council.”We plan on utilizing these funds in connection with our COVID-19 mitigation efforts and for small airport business support.”

Airport Executive Director Carl Beardsley thanked Cartwright for his efforts, calling the allocation an opportunity and noting airport customers are sure to benefit as well.

“At this time, we are working on a plan to utilize these funds in the best way possible,” Beardsley said. “This particular funding is geared more towards projects involving passenger safety and COVID-19 mitigation. The businesses at the airport may receive financial support from this grant program as well.”

For AVP, the FAA has allocated $2,352,737 in funds authorized by the December COVID-19 compromise bill. AVP is also still eligible for $89,981 in unallocated CARES Act funding, the FAA said, for a total eligibility of $2,442,718 in COVID relief funds for the Northeastern Pennsylvania airport.