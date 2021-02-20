🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — State Senators John Yudichak and Lisa Baker and State Rep. Kaufer on Friday announced $87,000 in funding from the Strategic Management Planning Program for two Luzerne County boroughs.

Luzerne Borough will receive $45,000 and Forty Fort Borough will get $42,000.

Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, Baker, R-Lehman Township, and Kaufer, R-Kingston, said the funding from the Strategic Management Planning Program is administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

The three legislators lauded local officials for seeking out this funding, and they explained that the Strategic Management Planning Program (STMP) offers tools and consultant services to improve a municipality’s managerial, administrative, and financial capacity.

Luzerne and Forty will use the funding for the development and implementation of a five-year financial management plan in each town.

The Borough of Luzerne is being proactive in putting together a comprehensive plan that will help it endure its fiscal challenges and emerge with a brighter financial future,” Yudichak said. “Today’s state investment through the Department of Community and Economic Development in these municipalities throughout the Commonwealth will help them sustain and grow their communities as we recover from the financial hardships of the past year.”

Baker said, “Whenever we can secure state funding to assist in area projects, as with these grants, we help to reduce the burden placed on local taxpayers. The last year has presented numerous difficulties for our communities, many of which have experienced challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic. These grants will provide a positive collaboration between state and local government by supporting implementation of plans to ensure fiscal stability now and in the future.”

Kaufer added, “Luzerne and Forty Fort will greatly benefit from these state grant funds as they will help improve and revitalize our communities, which have been hit hard during this pandemic. Times have indeed been tough, but seeing funding still coming into our county is always a great sign as it showcases our state’s intent to move forward on our path to recovery.”

The STMP provides matching grant funds to assist municipalities experiencing fiscal difficulties to develop comprehensive multi-year financial plans and establish short and long-term financial objectives.

More information regarding the program can be found on DCED’s Website.