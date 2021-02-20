🔊 Listen to this

All but one of the 41 ZIP Codes tracked by the Times Leader reported 50 or fewer new cases of COVID-19 from Feb. 12 to Friday, the first time that as happened since mid October.

Of the 41 codes all or partly in Luzerne County, the Wilkes-Barre code of 18702 was the only one above 50, with 66 new cases this week. The Hazleton code of 18201 had 50 new cases.

Those two codes have been at or near the top of the list in new cases since the state started reporting ZIP Code level data.

The Bloomsburg code of 17815 — which is almost entirely in Columbia County — reported 49 new cases, while the Kingston code of 18704 reported 43. All other codes were below 40 new cases, with 21 codes reporting fewer than 10 new cases.

The data reflects an ongoing decline in numbers county-wide. The state has reported fewer than 100 new cases in Luzerne County for six consecutive days.