WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and three more deaths. The death count is now at 713.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 24,461 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 13,563 cases and 406 deaths; Monroe County has 9,390 cases and 261 deaths.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.