WILKES-BARRE — A man known on the street as “Ellis Dudley” and “Times Too” charged with fatally shooting two men and injuring a third man outside a lounge on South Main Street was captured.

Jayshawn Malik Johnson, 21, last known address as 51 Madison St., Wilkes-Barre, and North River Street, Plains Township, was arrested Saturday, Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis said. Johnson was apprehended by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Miami, Florida.

Johnson was charged with fatally shooting Damian Thomas, 32, and Maurice Chapman, 31, both of Wilkes-Barre, and injuring Quan Cade Jr., outside Bo’s on Main just after 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 30.

A motive to the shooting is not listed in the criminal complaint charging Johnson with two counts each of criminal homicide and aggravated assault, and one count each of criminal attempt to commit homicide, illegal possession of a weapon and firearms not to be carried without a license.

The complaint is based on surveillance cameras that shows Johnson inside the lounge and outside where the shooting occurred.

Video footage released by police shows a group of men standing outside when Johnson allegedly brandished a firearm and discharged several rounds, striking Thomas, Chapman and Cade.

A surveillance camera recorded Johnson’s face and Nike Air Jordan sneakers that police used to identify him as the alleged shooter.

Police are familiar with Johnson from prior contacts.

Court records say Johnson has three criminal convictions in Luzerne County, including a 2018 case involving a firearm.

Jan. 1, 2020: City police arrested Johnson on domestic abuse charges alleging he assaulted his girlfriend in the area of Wall and Hughes streets. Johnson identified himself as Ellis Dudley, an alias he frequently uses.

Johnson pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and false identification to law enforcement while prosecutors withdrew an aggravated assault charge. Johnson was sentenced Sept. 24, 2020, to one-month to one-year in jail but was released when given credit for 59 days’ time served.

May 24, 2019: City police charged Johnson with driving under the influence of marijuana when he crashed into parked vehicles in the area of 89 N. Empire St. Johnson was living on South Garfield Avenue, Scranton, at the time. Johnson pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was sentenced Sept. 24, 2020, to 72 hours to six-months in jail.

April 3, 2018: City police arrested Johnson and another man on allegations they robbed a woman who had a gun placed against her head inside an apartment building at Sherman Hills. Johnson fled but was arrested when he was seen walking behind another apartment where police found a loaded Smith and Wesson .380-caliber handgun in a garbage bag. Johnson pleaded guilty to firearms not to be carried without a license, terroristic threats and simple assault while prosecutors withdrew charges of robbery and possession of a small amount of marijuana he had hidden in his underwear. Johnson was sentenced Nov. 27, 2018, to six-to-23 months in jail and one-year probation.