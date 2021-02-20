🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON – Great Pittston Meals on Wheels is in crisis. Their stockpile of food is critically low, and the organization is looking for the community for help with donations.

The Downtown Pittston Partnership is teaming up with Barber Ford in seeking food donations to be delivered to Greater Pittston Meals on Wheels.

“The shelves are very low due to COVID, winter and a great increase in the meals they are preparing for consumers,” Mary Kroptavich, of the Downtown Pittston Partnership, said. “Pre-COVID, they were servicing 20 consumers daily and since COVID, they are up to 50 prepared meals per day.”

Kroptavich said although the increased numbers at Meals on Wheels is a great thing, it comes at a cost of depleting stock.

The Greater Pittston Meals on Wheels is not a part of the national organization, but is a separate entity, being a 501(c)3. They do not receive any help from the national organization, according to Kroptavich.

Dante LaFratte, chef at the Greater Pittston Meals on Wheels, left a message on his Facebook page this past week.

“Our shelves are getting low if anyone can help by organizing a canned food drive,” Lafratte posted. “We can pick up or dropped off at Meals on Wheels of Greater Pittston. Any donations would be greatly appreciated as our normal food drives are impacted by COVID.”

The items needed for donation are canned fruit/vegetables, peanut butter, jelly, rice, noodles, cereal, macaroni and cheese, tuna fish, soup, baking items, spaghetti sauce, jello, pudding, apple sauce, snacks and individual juice boxes and shelf stable milk.

The food collection will begin on Sunday, Feb. 28, and last through Saturday, March 6. Food can be dropped off at Barber Ford, Exeter, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Meals on Wheels will be collecting food from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and on Feb 28 and from 9 a.m. to noon on March 6.

Callahan’s Café is offering a 15% discount from Feb. 23 through March 5 on a meal if you drop off five or more donated nonperishable items at the Café for the Meals on Wheels drive.

Callahan’s Café is opened Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you need further information or have questions, contact Mary Kroptavich at 570-885-2323 or Barber Ford’s Marty Jordan at 570-299-9713.