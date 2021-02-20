🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — One man was transported to a local hospital as firefighters battled a structure fire at a Beech Street residence on Saturday afternoon.

Wilkes-Barre City Deputy Fire Chief Alan Klapat said calls for the fire came in at 3:43 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters observed flames and smoke coming from the rear of the residence at 99 Beech St.

Klapat said it took about 20 minutes to knock down the fire, and that none of his firefighters sustained injuries fighting the blaze.

Only one person was inside the home at the time of the fire, according to Klapat. First responders found the individual outside of the home and transported him to a local hospital; there’s no word on his identity, condition or the extent of his injuries at this time.

Klapat also said that there was a cat that was unaccounted for as firefighters extinguished the fire, but said that they searched the house and that the cat “probably ran out.”

The cause of the fire was unknown as Klapat spoke with reporters; a city fire investigator has been called in to assist in determining what started the blaze.