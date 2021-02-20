🔊 Listen to this

BLACK CREEK TWP. — Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis announced on Friday the arrest of a man who police say was found to have over 200 video and image files containing suspected child pornography on multiple electronic devices.

Robert Michael Salzer Erb, 26, of Fern Glen was arrested on Thursday evening after a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the discovery of the suspected child pornography on Salzer-Erb’s laptop and cell phone.

According to the criminal complaint:

The cybertip came in to detectives from both the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office and the West Hazleton Police Department on April 29, 2020. The tip was generated by Dropbox, Inc., a file hosting service that provides online cloud storage, file synchronization and a personal cloud for users.

According to Dropbox records, a person utilizing their services under the username “Jern Yern” uploaded one video file and one image file of suspected child pornography. Investigators reviewed the files on May 11, 2020, and confirmed them to be child pornography.

The tip also listed the Internet Protocol (IP) address that was used to upload the child pornography to Dropbox, which investigators traced to an address on Tomhicken Road in Fern Glen, located within Black Creek Township.

On Dec. 8, a search warrant was executed at the Tomhicken Road address by detectives from Luzerne County and the West Hazleton Police Department, alongside members of the Pennsylvania Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce and the Pennsylvania State Police Northeast Computer Crime Taskforce.

While serving the warrant, investigators discovered that the owners of the residence also were the landlords of another Tomhicken Road address, and that Salzer Erb had been renting this second address with his girlfriend. The landlords confirmed to investigators that Salzer Erb and his girlfriend had access to the WiFi that originated from their home.

Investigators were able to make contact with Salzer Erb’s girlfriend at the second address, and she confirmed that they did utilize the WiFi provided by their landlords. She consented to having her mobile device searched, and told investigators that Salzer Erb was at work, but that he had a laptop located in the apartment.

Salzer Erb was interviewed at his place of employment, and denied using Dropbox or having any knowledge of the files of child pornography. He consented to a search of his mobile devices, which included his laptop and his iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12 came up clear, but Salzer told investigators that he had only purchased the phone two months prior and that he was unsure where his old phone, an iPhone X, was located.

Salzer Erb’s girlfriend was able to locate the iPhone X for investigators, and both the phone and the laptop were previewed by the Northeast Computer Crime Unit.

During the preview, a still image was located on the phone depicting two unclothed prepubsecent females, leading to investigators securing the phone and laptop as evidence.

Detectives received a report last Monday from the Northeast Computer Crimes Unit confirming that 215 images and videos depicting child pornography were found on Salzer Erb’s phone and laptop. The report also confirmed that the username “Jern Yern” came up in a keyword search on the laptop, along with the email address registered to the Dropbox account where the original child pornography files were uploaded.

Salzer Erb was taken into custody on Thursday and arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Joseph Dixon. He was charged with 215 counts of child pornography, two counts of dissemination of photos and films depicting child sex acts, and two counts of criminal use of a communications facility.

The suspect was transported to Luzerne County Correctional Facility for failure to post $150,000 in bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 3.