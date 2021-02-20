Manny Santayana clears his name in helicopter crash

Three years and a week to the day of the July 10, 2017 helicopter crash at the Wyoming Valley Airport, the National Transportation Safety Board corrected its report to say student pilot Manny Santayana was not at fault.

The National Transportation Safety Board agreed with Manny Santayana that he was not at fault as a student pilot for a helicopter crash the afternoon of July 10, 2017 at the Wyoming Valley Airport.

Seventeen words made all the difference to Manny Santayana.

The National Transportation Safety Board deleted seven words from the final report on the 2017 helicopter rollover involving student pilot Santayana, removing blame from him and singling out the pilot. It added 10 more words to add the condition of the runway at the Wyoming Valley Airport, repaved soon after the crash, was a cause.

The NTSB revised the probable cause to read, “The flight instructor’s delayed remedial action to maintain helicopter altitude during hover flight instruction, which resulted in the helicopter skid contacting a crack in the runway and a dynamic rollover.”

Santayana was not identified by name. Neither was the pilot Michael Twomey. Still, Santayana spent close to $20,000 and searched out experts to make sure the report didn’t fall through the cracks as wide as those on the runway that day.

Money wasn’t Santayana’s motivation to correct the record. Retired from the NASDAQ stock exchange where he was the head of sales Santayana, 65 of Luzerne, placed his net worth in the millions of dollars. He wasn’t injured either. The student and pilot walked away from the damaged helicopter after what investigators determined was a dynamic rollover at 12:45 p.m. on July 10, 2017.

“I’m not interested in suing anybody, but I’m also not interested in getting run over. And that’s just a personal pride thing. I grew up in a family that always taught you do the right thing,” Santayana said.

The airport and Twomey did not reply to requests for comment. They also passed on the opportunity to respond to the petitions for Reconsideration and Modification of Report Santayana filed with the NTSB.

For months Santayana’s effort to change the report had been grounded in the bureaucracy of the NTSB. But it took off after a chance late-night response on Oct. 16, 2019 by its Chairman Robert Sumwalt to an online query from Santayana who reached out to him on the agency’s LinkedIn site.

“I messaged him and I said, ‘Mr. Sumwalt, I appreciate your commentary on safety. I am a student pilot, helicopter pilot, that’s been frustrated. I gave him my case number and said, ‘I’ve had no response from your organization.’ This is 11:30 at night,” Santayana said.

Back came a reply to a surprised Santayana.

“He goes, ‘Sorry to hear,’” Santayana said. “And then he sends me a link to an official petition link, how you must formally petition the NTSB.”

Along with his attorney Christopher Opiel of Wilkes-Barre, Santayana regrouped and filed the petition on May 5, 2020.

On July 17, 2020, Sumwalt and four others issued a decision granting Santayana’s petition in part and modified the final accident report.

Of the 32 petitions submitted to the NTSB in the past three years, half are still pending, Peter Knudson, an NTSB spokesman said in an email. Santayana’s was among the other 16 closed out for a variety of reasons, including insufficient documentation. Seven of them went before the board for consideration and a vote. Four were denied. Three were granted in part, and one of them was Santayana’s.

As prompt as Sumwalt was with his reply to Santayana that night, notice from the NTSB wasn’t as quick.

“Well unfortunately they sent the response to the wrong email address,” Santayana said. He didn’t get the good news until Jan. 14 of this year.

The crash

The day of the crash Santayana sat next to Twomey for more than an hour in the two-seat, Robinson R22 helicopter registered to Stella Air Inc. And operated by Valley Aviation Inc. The flight mirrored others they had with Santayana on the right and Twomey on the left racking up 23 hours in the air.

“We just happened to be flying that day, “ Santayana recalled. “I can explicitly remember it because we had been flying up and down the Susquehanna River, landing in very obscure places, like on islands. That day we were landing actually in islands that day in the middle of the Susquehanna down past Nanticoke.”

They returned to the airport for the last part of the lesson, Santayana said.

Pilot and student were both on the controls as the helicopter hovered two feet above Runway 7/25. During previous lessons Santayana practiced the midair standstill drill with Twomey at different locations on the runway.

The two men felt a wind gust lift up the front of the helicopter. Twomey noted it in his statement to investigators. “Helicopter drifted to the left. Wind gust may have been a factor,” the report said.

Santayana picked up from there.

“And the back skid hit the runway and it drifted left as the wind took us,” Santayana said. “And, at that moment in time, we got caught in a crack and then a dynamic rollover ensued, meaning that the crack acted as a pivot point catching the skid. Like stubbing your foot on a curb, that’s what it’s like.”

As Twomey pushed down on the controls to land the helicopter, Santayana pulled up and the copter rolled onto its left side with the rotors that spin seven times a second grinding against the pavement. Twomey briefly lost consciousness and Santayana had the presence of mind to shut off the engine.

“He hit his head and I kinda got him aware as to what was going on. I told him, ‘Michael,‘ I gave him a command. I said, ‘Unbuckle you have to unbuckle. We have to get out of this helicopter,’” Santayana said.

When Twomey came to, Santayana lifted the pilot up so he could climb up and out to safety. He didn’t come back for his student who had been left behind, Santayana said.

Within minutes someone from the airport arrived. Santayana couldn’t recall who. But the person didn’t want Santayana taking photos with his phone. The photos clearly showed the damaged copter and cracked runway and eventually became part of the evidence Santayana gathered to challenge the official report.

Investigation concerns

Cleared after being checked at a hospital following the crash Santayana and Twomey were contacted sometime later by Federal Aviation Administration investigators. Santayana said he thought it was odd his conversation was brief and done over the phone. Why weren’t he and Twomey interviewed together, Santayana wondered.

“I thought they slighted me. They didn’t give me a collective meeting with anybody and the NTSB said, ‘We don’t have to do that unless somebody dies,’” Santayana said.

Santayana said he called Twomey who expressed similar concerns about how the investigation was being handled. “Why are we not meeting with everybody,” Santayana asked.

The real eye opener came months later when Santayana found the NTSB report online.

“I said, ‘Son of gun, they checked the box that said I was flying,’” Santayana said.

Indeed, the NTSB faulted the student pilot and under findings in the final report of the accident adopted on Dec. 15, 2017, said the student pilot was a cause.

The report listed the probable cause as, “The flight instructor’s delayed remedial action to maintain helicopter altitude during hover flight instruction, and the student pilot’s incorrect collective application, which resulted in a dynamic rollover.”

With no threat of a lawsuit, no injuries and the word of an inexperienced student against that of a licensed pilot, the investigators wrapped up their report with minimal effort and sent it off to the NTSB, Santayana said. “So I think they needed a fall guy, a little fall guy and maybe it will all go away,” he said.

‘A very tender aircraft’

Santayana continued to take lessons on how to fly a helicopter after the crash. He was about to leave the report alone until another helicopter pilot took an interest in it.

“I think I was an influence on him in getting started,” said Fred Hohenadel, a commercial helicopter pilot in the Virgin Islands.

Hohenadel, 75, met Santayana in Florida through a mutual friend. Santayana relayed the events that led to the crash and showed him his photos, Hohenadel said.

“I knew as soon as soon as he told me about the accident it wasn’t his fault,” Hohenadel said.

The pilot should have paid better attention to where they were and what they were doing, Hohenadel said.

“Well, you don’t hover in training at 2 feet. That’s poor instruction,” Hohenadel said. He described the R22, a helicopter he’s flown and trained on, as “a very tender aircraft.”

Unlike larger helicopters, smaller ones get pushed around more by the wind, Hohenadel said. “It’s like juggling and riding a unicycle at the same time. If you blink you could crash,” he said.

Based on Santayana’s description of the crash, Hohenadel criticized Twomey for displaying a lack of “situational awareness” of obstacles such as the cracks in the runway that could and did turn out to be hazardous.

“That is the key to piloting a helicopter. It is a meditation. A pilot has to be totally aware of everything that is going on around him that could cause a hazard to his flight, and be aware of how to handle some emergency procedure while still maintaining control of the aircraft which is inherently unstable,” Hohenadel said in an email follow-up to an telephone interview.

Of further concern to Hohenadel was the lack of any public notice about the runway’s condition.

“What caught my attention was the fact that there was nothing posted at the flight school. There was nothing posted saying ‘Beware of this,’” Hohenadel said.

Santayana said he never saw a “Notice to Airmen” or any type of placard at the airport that the runway was unsafe.

The condition of the runway became on issue after the fact, even though Santayana used it without incident during his lessons.

“Look, if the pilot in command is willing to fly, so am I. They run the school there. They’re letting lots of people fly. They’re capturing revenue,” Santayana reasoned.

Expert help

Hohenadel wasn’t the only expert Santayana relied on as he gathered evidence to challenge the NTSB’s report. He traveled to Torrance, Calif. And met with Kurt Robinson, president and chairman of Robinson Helicopter, Thom Webster, technical investigator and Ken Martin, chief investigator.

The search went offshore to Hawaii. Santayana said Hohenadel contacted Ben Fouts, president of Mauna Loa Helicopters Pilot Training and an FAA Designated Pilot Examiner.

“I did my own investigation from aeronautic resources that were at my disposal, “ Santayana said. “And I got lucky when I met Fred. I have to say that.”

From Robinson Helicopter Santayana relied on “Safety Notice SN-9” issued in July 1982 and revised in June 1994 on avoiding a dynamic rollover. It stated, “Do not practice hovering maneuvers close to the ground. Keep the skids at least five feet above the ground when practicing sideward or rearward flight.”

Santayana maintained he was not given command of the aircraft by Twomey before the crash. The transfer involves a back-and-forth between the pilot and student.

“On that day we were both on the controls,” Santayana said. “Because that’s the way you teach somebody when you’re both on controls and if you wish to render control to somebody, there is a three-point command that you articulate as an instructor. And he would say, ‘Manny you’re on controls.’ And then I would repeat back to Michael, ‘Michael, I am on controls.’ And then Michael would say, ‘Manny, you have control.’”

The order never came, Santayana said, stressing, ”It’s a three-point command. That did not exist that day.”

The NTSB agreed with Santayana on the communication that should have taken place between the flight instructor and student.

Prior the petition the NTSB did not have Santayana’s account of the events surrounding the crash.

“We will note this conflict in the revised final report; however, it is the flight instructor who is ultimately responsible for the safety of the flight, which is reflected in the revised probable cause,” the NSTB said in its response to Santayana’s petition.

Santayana failed to persuade the NTSB on the hover altitude. The helicopter manufacturer specified a minimum of 5 feet when practicing sideward or rearward flight. The FAA’s “Helicopter Flying Handbook,” on the other hand was vague in its altitude requirement that hovering practice should be done “usually a few feet above the ground,” the NTSB said.

There was no evidence that a wind gust played a role in the crash, the NTSB said, dismissing another point raised by Santayana. The NTSB said weather observation reported a wind at “8 knots about 9 minutes after the accident.”

The NTSB also found there was no need to have “collaborative meetings” with the people involved in the accident because there were no serious injuries and only the helicopter was damaged. “We appreciate the additional information provided through this process and have addressed it in this response,” the NTSB said.

Santayana scored with the NTSB on the condition of the runway, however. The pilot included it in his report after the accident, and it should have been mentioned in the final report, the NTSB concurred.

The airport knew of the poor condition of the runway and Luzerne County, the owner of the facility, put the rehabilitation project out to bid months before the crash, Santayana said. He included the bid document in his petition.

“Management allowed individuals to utilize the runways when the management was aware they were in need of repair and inherently dangerous,” he said in his petition.

Information about the runway, provided to Santayana later by the Times Leader, reinforced his position.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation inspected the runway in 2016 and gave it a Pavement Condition Index of 52 on a scale of 0 to 100. The rating fell within the 41-80 range for major rehabilitation. From 81-to 100 only preventive maintenance was called for. From 40 to 0, reconstruction was required.

The engineering firm hired by the county for the project, Passero Associates of Rochester, N.Y., featured the completed project on its website. The pavement on the runway was 25 years old and had “full depth cracks up to 4” wide,” it said.

Leeward Construction Inc. of Honesdale was awarded the contract with a low bid of $1,271,633, according to county Contract Review Worksheet from July 24, 2017, two weeks after the crash. The contractor also highlighted the runway rehabilitation on its website.

Santayana said he plans to resume flight lessons once it gets to a point where the threat and danger of the novel coronavirus pandemic are reduced. He’s cleared one unrelated hurdle with the petition.

“I’m not looking for any compensation, which I think makes it even a better story. I just really needed to find out the truth what happened that day if I’m paying somebody 300 bucks an hour to take care of me,” Santayana said.